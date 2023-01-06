WASHINGTON (PIX11) — The New Jersey family of Brian Sicknick, the U.S. Capitol police officer killed in the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against former President Donald Trump.

In the court documents obtained by PIX11 News, it states Trump “has a lengthy history of normalizing violence through his rhetoric and social media communications.” The documents cite many tweets from the former president. The lawsuit also claims that Trump directly incited the violence at the U.S. Capitol for his own personal benefit and then watched “approvingly” as the building was overrun.

Also named as defendants in the lawsuit are Julian Khater and George Tanios, who both pleaded guilty in 2022 for their part in the events at the Capitol.

As part of his plea agreement, Khater admitted to assaulting Sicknick. Khater also pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon on Aug. 26.

Tanio pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building on July 20. As part of his plea deal, Tanio admitted to accompanying Khater to the Jan. 6 rally as well as buying and carrying bear spray with Khater.

The lawsuit was filed in a Washington court. Sicknick’s estate is seeking no less than $10 million, punitive damages and court fees.

The full court documents can be read here: