LITTLE FALLS, N.J. (PIX11) – With his family, including four kids, New Jersey resident Anas Hussein is packing up the minivan and leaving his house again.

“The last time, it was four days in a hotel,” said Hussein, who is evacuating his house in Little Falls for the second time in a month due to flood concerns. “I’m paying money for the hotel. I cannot find no space to stay.”

Last month’s flooding took over his home’s crawl space and nearly entered the main floor. He said the town offered shelter, but he didn’t find the space comfortable enough for his big family.

“Imagine if the water got inside my house. What am I going to do?” said Hussein. “I’m not going to be able to live there. I’m going to stay in a hotel, I’m going to pay $200 every day? I cannot afford that. What about work? Today I’m off work. The last time, I lost four days of work, too. I’ve been losing my jobs, I’m losing my money, I’m losing everything and there’s no help.”

As the Passaic River churns, it is spilling into the town’s Singac neighborhood and some businesses across the bridge in Wayne.

“We had so much rain, the reservoirs are chock full, nowhere for the water to go and it comes down here,” said resident Jim Rosa. “They’ll never do nothing with the river. If this was the Jersey Shore, they’d put $100 million in and fix it all up, but down here they won’t do anything.”

Gov. Phil Murphy, just a day after visiting flood-ravaged Lodi, took a tour of Singac with Little Falls Mayor James Damiano.

“We need big resiliency investments, whether that’s dredging rivers or redirecting currents, bigger sort of bigger-picture things,” said Murphy.

“The real issue is really these homes that are at ground level, that have living space in the flood area, and getting them above our flood area is critical to keep them safe during these storms,” said Damiano.

Little Falls police said a shelter has been set up at the Civc Center on Warren Street for any resident who may need it.