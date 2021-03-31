NJ eyes work to protect coastline, reduce carbon emissions

This March 30, 2021 photo shows waves eroding the shorefront in Little Egg Harbor Township, N.J. The state is studying its shorelines to compile a list of future coastal protection projects that could also help reduce New Jersey’s contribution to climate change. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey will study its coastal marshes, estuaries and back bays to develop a list of projects to help protect shore communities, restore damaged ecosystems, and help prevent the release of planet-warming carbon into the atmosphere.

The state Department of Environmental Protection is providing $150,000 for the effort that includes teams from Rutgers University.

The goal is to develop a list of projects the state can fund and execute in the coming years to protect communities from storms and rising seas, and also to reduce the state’s contribution to climate change.

It starts in mid-April.