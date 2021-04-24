NJ ex-teacher, wrestling coach faces more sex crime charges

SAYREVILLE, N.J. — Authorities say a former New Jersey middle school teacher who coached wrestling at multiple schools is facing more sex crime charges.

Forty-four-year-old John Denuto of Spotswood was charged last year with sexual assault of a teenager, possession of child pornography, photographing a child in a sex act and child endangerment.

The Middlesex County prosecutor’s office and Sayreville police said Friday that further investigation indicated possession of more “child sexual exploitive material.”

Prosecutors also allege that Denuto had photographed seven other victims without their knowledge and inappropriately touched five of them.

Defense attorney Edward Bilinkas said earlier that his client denies the allegations and people should avoid jumping to conclusions.

