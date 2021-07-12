NJ educator in trans rant beer-toss case sues for defamation

FILE – In this April 24 2021, file photo, Lisa and Mike Smurro, of Freehold, pose for a photo at the annual Renaissance Faire, in Smithville, N.J. Smurro, a New Jersey vice principal, who threw beer at a group of people who were filming his wife’s rant against a transgender woman’s use of a women’s restroom, and the people who got hit with the beer are accusing each other of harassment. A municipal court judge in Galloway Township, N.J., is scheduled to hear competing allegations in the case on Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Matthew Strabuk/The Press of Atlantic City via AP, File)

GALLOWAY, N.J. — A New Jersey middle school vice principal who was filmed tossing a cup of beer at people who had been recording his wife’s rant against an apparent transgender woman’s use of a public restroom is suing them for defamation, asserting he never said a word about transgender issues.

Michael Smurro is a vice principal at Neptune Middle School and has been on leave without pay since shortly after the April incident in Galloway Township.

He says he never uttered a word about transgender issues during the encounter, and claims his reputation and career may have been irreparably damaged by such accusations.

