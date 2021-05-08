NJ easing COVID restrictions to the delight of Friday night bar patrons

With a ban on bar seating finally lifted in New Jersey, bargoers and bar owners were thrilled Friday to get a piece of the action.

The bar seating ban is just one of many restrictions now relaxed in the Garden State, as the infection and hospitalization rates remain low.

Also starting Friday, outdoor gatherings are capped to 500 people, sports and entertainment venues can fill to half capacity, and indoor catered events like weddings and proms could also fill up to 50% capacity, with a max of 250 people.

And dance floors at those venues could also open back up, too.

Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday he thinks most business will follow the rules, and it’s just the first phase of what will be a larger rollback of restrictions for the state.

On May 19, all capacity limits for businesses across the state will disappear –but masking up and social distancing will remain.