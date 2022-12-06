GARFIELD, N.J. (PIX11) — An investigation led to two men arrested Friday on drug charges in Garfield, N.J., according to police.

Zakee Murphy, 32, and Ryene Perry, 34, were arrested on drug charges. Police said they had the warrant to search the home Murphy and Perry shared and Murphy’s car. While searching the house and car, police found around 1,500 bags of suspected heroin, several pounds of weed, cocaine, Xanax bars, Oxycodone and Adderall pills, which police said were ready to be sold. Police also took more than $8,000 in drug profits.

Perry was arrested in the house, and Murphy was arrested later in the day Friday in Garfield. They were both arrested on the following charges:

Possession of heroin with the intent to sell, second-degree

Possession of cocaine with the intent to sell, third-degree

Possession of marijuana with the intent to sell, third-degree

Possession of alprazolam (Xanax) with the intent to sell, third-degree

Possession of Adderall with the intent to sell, third-degree

Possession of Oxycodone with the intent to sell, third-degree

Possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, third-degree