NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — New Jersey officials issued a statewide drought watch on Tuesday as hot and dry conditions stressed the state’s water supplies.

If conditions don’t improve, a drought warning or drought emergency with mandatory restrictions could be issued. As of now, officials are stressing voluntary water conservation measures. It is “becoming critical,” Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn LaTourette said.

“If residents and businesses do all they can to reduce water demand, together we can ensure ample supplies in the coming weeks and months,” LaTourette said.

People have been asked to cut down on watering lawns and washing cars. Residents should also avoid hosing off driveways and sidewalks.

As state officials issued a drought watch, Newark declared a water emergency as a break in Belleville sent water spilling into the street. More info on water conservation can be found here.