NJ driving instructor touched teen students in sexual manner: officials

Steven Collucci is accused of touching two teens in a sexual manner while on the job as a driving instructor in New Jersey, officials said. (Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office)

SOMERVILLE, N.J. — A New Jersey driving instructor was arrested for allegedly touching two of his teenage students in a sexual manner during separate lessons, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Steven Collucci, 59, was taken into custody on April 22 and faces two counts of fourth-degree Criminal Sexual Contact, according to officials.

Prosecutors said the first victim came forward in June 2020 and told investigators Collucci touched them while driving in the area of Bridgewater and Hillsborough during a driving lesson in 2017.

In January 2021, another victim reported being touched inappropriately by Collucci during a driving lesson in the area of New Brunswick in February 2019, according to prosecutors.

Both victims were 16, officials said.

Collucci, of Somerville, was being held at the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

Prosecutors and police asked anyone with information relating to these cases to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes Unit at 908-575-3371. All calls will be kept confidential. Information can also be relayed via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports, including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.