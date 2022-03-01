NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — New Jersey’s decades-old law that requires an attendant to pump your gas is a perk — depending on who you ask — that not many drivers across the country have.

In fact, the Garden State is the only place where this legislation still exists, and it’s now on the chopping block.

A new bill introduced this week will give motorists the choice to pump – or not.

Under the bipartisan legislation, a self-service option would be put into place at gas stations statewide. But don’t worry, full service will still be available at stations with four or more pumps and for drivers who are disabled.

So far, the proposal is receiving mixed reviews.

Sal Risalvato, executive director of the NJ Gasoline Convenience Store Automotive Association, says the legislation will address the labor shortages that have forced many stations to close unattended pumps during the day. He claims It will also help drivers out financially, almost instantly.

“If self-serve was enacted tomorrow morning wherever you buy your gas today, you go there tomorrow morning it will be 15 cents a gallon less,” he said.

If the legislation – which has bipartisan support – gets passed by the state legislature, drivers in New Jersey could be pumping their own gas 90 days after Gov. Phil Murphy signs it into law.