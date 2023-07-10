FREEHOLD, N.J. (PIX11) — A 62-year-old New Jersey pulmonologist was arrested for allegedly committing “a series of sexual offenses” to a minor, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.

Cornelius Gallagher of Wall Township is accused of starting to sexually abuse his victim almost 20 years ago in several different locations within Wall Township, according to officials.

Gallagher is charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and two counts of second-degree sexual assault. Officials said if Gallagher is convicted of his first-degree charges, he could face up to 20 years in state prison.

Anyone with information about Gallagher’s activities is urged to contact Wall Township Police Department Detective Steve Swenson at 732-449-4500.