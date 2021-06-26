NJ COVID hospitalizations fall below 300 for first time since start of the pandemic: Murphy

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during a news conference in Hoboken on May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

TRENTON, N.J. — The Garden State continues to see positive signs in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

New Jersey has fallen below 300 hospitalizations for COVID-19, Gov. Phil Murphy said Saturday. That marks the first time hospitalizations have been that low since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020.

“A truly incredible milestone, but we’re not stopping now,” Murphy said. Get vaccinated and let’s finish this fight.”

The state had as many as 6,000 people hospitalized with COVID and about 3,700 at the beginning of 2021. New Jersey, along with neighboring New York, was one of the places hardest hit by the first wave of the virus.

About 4.9 million New Jerseyans are fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

