NJ couple sentenced after mother killed newborn baby and father left him in a dumpster: officials

ASBURY PARK, N.J. — A New Jersey man and woman will serve prison time in connection with the killing of their newborn baby when they were teenagers, prosecutors in Monmouth County said Thursday.

Jada McClain, 20, will serve 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty to first degree aggravated manslaughter. She was charged in the murder of her newborn son, who she named Legend.

Police said McClain, then just 18, confessed to giving birth at home in her bathroom on March 29, 2019. After showering and placing the baby on her bed, the Neptune High School student told investigators she pushed on the infant’s chest with the intent to suffocate him.

Later that day, she picked up Quaimere Mohammed, then 19, the baby’s father, who disposed of the infant’s body in a dumpster at the Washington Village apartment complex. Mohammed, now 21, was sentenced to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to second degree disturbing or desecrating human remains in connection with the death of a newborn baby.

McClain was initially charged with first-degree murder and desecrating human remains.

“This case is a horrible tragedy,” said Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni. “An infant is dead and two young people are going to prison. New Jersey’s Safe Haven Protection Act provides a legal, safe, and confidential process for anyone wishing to relinquish custody of a newborn. It is important that people be made aware of this law.”

