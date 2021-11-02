Raquel Bruno and Raymond Bansemer got married at the hospital after Bruno went into preterm labor 45 minutes before their marriage ceremony was scheduled to begin (Hackensack Meridian Health)

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. — A New Jersey couple’s wedding did not go as planned after the bride-to-be went into preterm labor minutes before their scheduled ceremony.

Raquel Bruno and Raymond Bansemer were scheduled to get married Sunday afternoon when Bruno’s water broke 45 minutes before the ceremony began.

The couple then went to Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center where they expressed that they wanted to get married before the baby was born.

One of the residents, Nadia Aurora, quickly went online and got her license to marry.

Aurora married Bruno and Bansemer at the hospital that same day.

Bruno delivered the baby Monday afternoon, weighing in at 5 pounds, 5 ounces.