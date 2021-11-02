NJ couple gets married at hospital after bride goes into labor 45 minutes before wedding

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NJ couple's hospital wedding

Raquel Bruno and Raymond Bansemer got married at the hospital after Bruno went into preterm labor 45 minutes before their marriage ceremony was scheduled to begin (Hackensack Meridian Health)

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. — A New Jersey couple’s wedding did not go as planned after the bride-to-be went into preterm labor minutes before their scheduled ceremony.

Raquel Bruno and Raymond Bansemer were scheduled to get married Sunday afternoon when Bruno’s water broke 45 minutes before the ceremony began.

The couple then went to Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center where they expressed that they wanted to get married before the baby was born.

One of the residents, Nadia Aurora, quickly went online and got her license to marry.

Aurora married Bruno and Bansemer at the hospital that same day.

Bruno delivered the baby Monday afternoon, weighing in at 5 pounds, 5 ounces.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Murphy, Ciattarelli give final pushes before NJ elections

Murphy, Ciattarelli touring NJ as campaign coming to close

Brighton Asylum in NJ brings a scary good time this Halloween

Lawmakers call for end of non-essential helicopter flights

The Milleridge Inn on Long Island becomes haunted house this Halloween

NYPD haunted house spooks PIX11 reporter

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter