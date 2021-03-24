NJ couple beat children with belt buckle, refrigerator handles, power cords: prosecutor

PASSAIC, N.J. — A Passaic man and woman were arrested and charged with child abuse Tuesday, according to the county prosecutor’s office.

Aldredo Medina, 48, and Wanda Fernandez, 30, have been arrested as result of an investigation that began Feb. 8, when child protective services contacted Passaic County prosecutors with concerns for a 10-year-old child. Detectives questioned both the 10-year-old and a 12-year-old who live together with Medina and Fernandez, who claimed to prosecutors that they were married. The children said that Medina and Fernandez had physically assaulted them on several occasions over a four-year period at their home in Passaic.

According to prosecutors, among the things used in the assaults were a large metal belt buckle, a large refrigerator handle, and power cords.

Medina was charged with one count of second degree aggravated assault; two counts of third

degree aggravated assault; two counts of second degree endangering the welfare of a child; one

count of third degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose; one count of fourth degree

unlawful possession of a weapon and two counts of terroristic threats. Fernandez is charged with two counts of second degree aggravated assault; two counts of third degree aggravated assault; two counts of second degree endangering the welfare of a child; two counts of third degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose; and three counts of fourth degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Medina and Fernandez are currently housed in Passaic County Jail pending state motions for pretrial detention.



The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident or other incidents regarding this individual to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO.

