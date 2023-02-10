A former PSE&G employee shot and killed a current employee before taking his own life in New Jersey on Feb. 8, 2023 (AIR11)

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) – A New Jersey councilman who worked as a supervisor at PSE&G was killed by a former colleague due to a workplace dispute, investigators determined.

Russell Heller, 51, was shot and killed in the PSE&G parking lot in Somerset County on Wednesday. The gunman, 58-year-old Gary Curtis, fatally shot himself in his vehicle in nearby Bridgewater Township after killing Heller, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Heller was a senior distribution supervisor at PSE&G, where he had worked for 11 years. Curtis, who was a former employee at PSE&G, shot Heller outside his vehicle in the parking lot just after Heller arrived to work in the morning, authorities said.

Curtis killed Heller “due to prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor,” according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Heller was also a Milford Borough councilman. Investigators determined that the shooting was not politically motivated.

Heller was the second council member in New Jersey to be killed this month. Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot near her home on Feb. 1.

Dwumfour, 30, was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside her vehicle near Samuel Circle in Sayreville at around 7:22 p.m., according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

No arrests have been made in connection to Dwumfour’s death.