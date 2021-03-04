NJ could get Bruce Springsteen Day, Grover Cleveland Week

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey would celebrate Bruce Springsteen Day and Grover Cleveland Week under resolutions that advanced in the Legislature on Thursday.

A Democratic-led committee approved them.

Springsteen is a multiple Grammy Award-winning rocker from Freehold. Cleveland was born in Caldwell and was the only person to serve two non-consecutive terms as President of the United States. He has a service area named after him on the New Jersey Turnpike.

Springsteen Day would be Sept. 23, the musician’s birthday, under the resolution. Cleveland Week would begin on his birthday, March 18.

The federal government last week dropped drunken driving charges against Springsteen stemming from an incident in a national recreation area in which he had two shots of tequila but his blood-alcohol level was four times below the legal limit.

Democratic state Sen. Vin Gopal represents the part of Monmouth County where Springsteen grew up, played as young musician and currently lives. He said he introduced the measure a year ago, but because of COVID-19, it didn’t advance.

“He’s a rich part of my district,” he said. “New Jersey should be proud of him.”

Cleveland was elected president in 1884 and 1892 after earlier serving as governor of New York, where he moved to study law. He’s buried in Princeton.

The resolutions are ceremonial and, if enacted by both houses of the Legislature, petition the governor to issue a proclamation to observe relevant acitivies and programs.

