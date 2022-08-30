FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (PIX11) — Police on Tuesday launched an investigation into the death of a young child in Franklin Township.

Officials have not yet released additional information, but police taped up the scene around a vehicle parked in a driveway. Neighbors said the child was left in the backseat.

The child’s mother came outside and collapsed on the ground after she realized what had happened, neighbors told PIX11. She was so distraught that was she put into an ambulance.

First responders were visibly shaken as they taped off the area around the vehicle, area residents said.

According to neighbors, the family has another, older child. They said described the family as nice and friendly.