TEANECK, N.J. (PIX11) – Congressman Josh Gottheimer spoke out against the MTA’s proposed congestion pricing, which he said would impact his constituents in Teaneck and all across his district.

While congestion pricing is not yet in effect, the Congressman painted his picture of what it would do to families who go to Manhattan this time of year to celebrate the holidays.

“It simply won’t be affordable for our families to drive into Manhattan and see the Christmas tree or visit the ice-skating rink,” said Gottheimer.

Under the proposed plan, drivers entering Manhattan below 60th Street would be tolled as much as $23 during peak hours. Gottheimer said if the MTA follows through with the proposal, he will write legislation to keep the MTA from getting more federal dollars from this year’s government funding package.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber, at an event with Gov. Kathy Hochul in the Bronx, fired back:

“I don’t respond to that kind of rhetoric,” said Lieber. “We’re trying to deal with an existential crisis for the city and for our Central Business District. Cars can’t move around to do most basic stuff. We have to do it.”

The MTA has said congestion has clogged Manhattan’s streets for decades, and coming out of the pandemic, it has only worsened. They also point to investment in mass transit, better air quality and reduced travel times. Congestion pricing could go into effect as soon as late next year.