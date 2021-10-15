NJ congressman on local impact of national supply chain issues

NEW JERSEY — A national crisis is unfolding at ports across the United States, which will impact the upcoming holiday season, officials have warned.

President Joe Biden called on private companies to do their part to improve the backlog in the supply chain.

But it’s not just holiday shoppers that will pay the price for the delays. Everyday consumers are already paying more for products.

New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer recently visited the Port of Newark to address the issue.

Rep. spoke with the PIX11 Morning News on Friday about the steps he’s taking to prevent prices from further skyrocketing in his area.

