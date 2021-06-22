NJ closer to extending Atlantic City takeover

This July 9, 2018 photo shows beachgoers on the sand in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — New Jersey lawmakers passed a bill Monday that would extend the state takeover of most of Atlantic City’s major decision-making powers for another four years.

The move came on the same day that two City Council members called for the New Jersey State Police to take control over the Atlantic City Police Department amid a surge of violent crime.

Recent incidents include a fatal shooting Sunday night and a fatal stabbing the day before.

If signed into law by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, the state will have been in charge of the seaside gambling resort for nine years at the conclusion of the latest measure.