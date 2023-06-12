HOBOKEN, N.J. (PIX11) — Hoboken and top Garden State leaders showed off their latest flood mitigation strategy on Monday.

The city built a special five-acre park to capture rainwater, the biggest of its kind in the Garden State.

Below ground is a two-million-gallon tank to hold stormwater runoff that will be pumped to a treatment facility and end up in the Hudson River.

“Our city has faced its fair share of obstacles, particularly when it comes to flooding,” Mayor Ravi Bhalla said. “Climate change has made it necessary that we find innovative solutions that address the needs of residence and depressing environmental concerns we face.”

Paid for in part with $10 million in federal dollars— the park near 12th and Madison is the type of project with hidden underground benefits that will become more common in the coming years.

A few protesters attended the ribbon-cutting event to demand NJ leaders do even more to combat climate change, specifically move away from fossil fuel power plant construction.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he understands their concerns and defended his record on climate change, calling his administration the country’s best climate during the last six years.