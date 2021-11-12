NJ children found dead in mother’s car died of asphyxiation: officials

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — The two children who were found dead in their mother’s car in New Jersey died of asphyxiation, authorities announced Friday.

The cause of death of both 7-year-old Samantha Ross and 11-month-old Paul Ross was asphyxia by airway obstruction, officials said. Their deaths have been deemed homicides.

The final autopsy report is expected following toxicology results.

The children’s mother, Yuhwei Chou, 36, faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Hillsborough Township Police responded to a 911 call for a disabled motor vehicle on Tuesday morning. They found Chou at the scene. Her children were secured in the back seat of the vehicle, bound and restrained.

No motive has not been released.

