NJ children found dead in mother's car died of asphyxiation: officials

New Jersey

Yuhwei Chou (Somerset County Prosecutor)

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — The two children who were found dead in their mother’s car in New Jersey died of asphyxiation, authorities announced Friday.

The cause of death of both 7-year-old Samantha Ross and 11-month-old Paul Ross was asphyxia by airway obstruction, officials said. Their deaths have been deemed homicides.

The final autopsy report is expected following toxicology results.

The children’s mother, Yuhwei Chou, 36, faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Hillsborough Township Police responded to a 911 call for a disabled motor vehicle on Tuesday morning. They found Chou at the scene. Her children were secured in the back seat of the vehicle, bound and restrained.

No motive has not been released.

Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor, Chief McMahon and Police Director/Captain Gill request anyone with information relating to the homicides to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100, or the Hillsborough Township Police Department at (908) 369-4323 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

