LIVINGSTON, N.J. (PIX11) – God is Great Apparel was established in 2016 and has been online since Oct.2017. A spiritually based brand created to inspire people to celebrate their courage and resilience and encourage them to keep on going because we are all living proof that God is Great.

Lunic Adisson Boyd admitted that she’s always had a passion for fashion. So her storefront in the Livingston Mall, God is Great, is a labor of love.

“I used to buy clothes and cut them up, and I would put pins. I didn’t know how to sew, but I always wanted to create,” said Adisson-Boyd.

After eight failed attempts at entrepreneurship and twenty-three jobs later, she took a leap of faith and invested $48 in dimes she was saving in a 2-liter Pepsi bottle in hopes of saving $500 to start a new business.

“We started the business out of the trunk of my car in 2016, and I started selling scarves, and then I took that money and started selling mugs,” said Adisson-Boyd

She used her mantra, “God is Great, I am living proof,” printing it on merchandise, then a few t-shirts, and to her surprise, she was filling orders around the globe and had been doing it ever since.

After struggling with drug addiction, one day, she had had enough, and her vision for God is Great was born.

“I remember running up a flight of stairs in Newark (New Jersey) up to a church. I got out my car and left the car running, and I fell to my knees, and I asked God to please help me to remove the taste from my mouth, and if he did that, I promised that I would glorify him all the days of my life. And I’ve been doing it ever since,” said Adisson-Boyd.

In Nov. 2020, she got an offer from the Livingston mall that she couldn’t resist. Trusting the process, she became one of the first black women to have a shop in the mall and a spiritual brand.

“I was scared, and I said 5,000 square feet. How am I going to fill this store? I don’t have that much merchandise,” said Addison-Boyd.

The store has now expanded to include clothing, accessories and even kid wear which she says she’s most excited about.

“This was important to me because our kids need to be covered, that’s my belief, and I need everyone to know we are all God’s children,” said Adisson-Boyd.

While she admits not everyone is comfortable with the brand’s messaging, she says at her store, everyone is welcome. She hopes an encounter in the store will leave people with hope, purpose and love.

“I know there are so many people who want to start a clothing line, who want to write a book, who want to open a brick and mortar, who want to do an online store. I say do it, do it now because there’s a purpose attached to that,” said Adisson-Boyd.