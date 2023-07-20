FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) — A 27-year-old school bus monitor in New Jersey is behind bars, charged in connection to the death of a 6-year-old student on the way to an extended school year program.

On Monday, Franklin Township police responded to a call for an unresponsive 6-year-old child with special needs.

The child was in a wheelchair in the back of the bus, according to the prosecutor’s office. At some point on the bus ride to school, a series of bumps in the road caused the child to slump in their wheelchair. That made the four-point harness securing them to the chair become tight around their neck, preventing them from breathing, authorities said.

Amanda Davila, the bus monitor, was seated toward the front of the bus and was on the phone and wearing earbuds in both ears, which is a violation of policies and procedures, according to police.

The child was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Davila is facing multiple charges, including second-degree manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office declined to comment any further, citing that it is an ongoing investigation. The bus company Davila worked for, Montauk Transit, referred PIX11 News to its corporate office in New York state.

Franklin Township School District said in a statement to parents that their thoughts and prayers continue to be with this student’s family and friends.

Davila is being held in the Somerset County Jail, according to the prosecutor’s office. Court administrators said her detention hearing is set for next Tuesday morning.