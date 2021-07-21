Francisco Martinez-Garcia (left) and Jose Edgar Martinez-Garcia (right) were arrested in connection to a double homicide in Paterson, NJ that occurred over the July 4 holiday weekend (Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office)

PATERSON, N.J. — Two men were arrested in connection to a double homicide in New Jersey over the July 4 holiday weekend, officials announced Tuesday.

Jose Edgar Martinez-Garcia, 33, and Francisco Martinez-Garcia, 27, were taken into custody and face charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and knife possession, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said.

In the early morning hours of July 5, police responded to a stabbing at a parking lot along Totowa Avenue in Paterson.

Jaime Hernandez, 44, and Johnny Jimenez, 36, were found in the lot with apparent stab wounds, authorities said.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Subsequent investigation revealed the Martinez-Garcia brothers were responsible for the stabbings as well as the stabbing of a third victim who survived, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Complaint-warrants were issued for the two brothers, but they fled the area, authorities said.

The Martinez-Garcia brothers were found in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and were taken into custody on July 9, according to officials

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.