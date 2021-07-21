NJ brothers arrested in double homicide in Paterson parking lot: officials

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Martinez-Garcia brothers

Francisco Martinez-Garcia (left) and Jose Edgar Martinez-Garcia (right) were arrested in connection to a double homicide in Paterson, NJ that occurred over the July 4 holiday weekend (Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office)

PATERSON, N.J. — Two men were arrested in connection to a double homicide in New Jersey over the July 4 holiday weekend, officials announced Tuesday.

Jose Edgar Martinez-Garcia, 33, and Francisco Martinez-Garcia, 27, were taken into custody and face charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and knife possession, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said.

In the early morning hours of July 5, police responded to a stabbing at a parking lot along Totowa Avenue in Paterson.

Jaime Hernandez, 44, and Johnny Jimenez, 36, were found in the lot with apparent stab wounds, authorities said.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Subsequent investigation revealed the Martinez-Garcia brothers were responsible for the stabbings as well as the stabbing of a third victim who survived, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Complaint-warrants were issued for the two brothers, but they fled the area, authorities said. 

The Martinez-Garcia brothers were found in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and were taken into custody on July 9, according to officials 

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ holding off on masks as rate of pediatric COVID cases rises

NJ senators push to keep child tax credit going, helping families

Paterson shows support amid Cuba unrest

Sprawling complex with 60 affordable units open in Newark neighborhood where crime was once rampant

Historic NJ Nabisco plant to close on Friday

Reward increased to $50,000 in fatal shooting of NJ teen

More New Jersey

Crime

Man found dead in SI apartment building had ‘I touch little girls’ written on body: sources

Subway crime falls after NYPD officers flood system, MTA says

Two teens being questioned in ‘scooter shooter’ murder of Bronx 16-year-old: sources

'NYC violence starting to get under control': Terence Monahan talks shootings, police presence and more

NYC shootings: NYPD adding more cops to hot spots amid surge in gun violence

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter