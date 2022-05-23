TRENTON, N.J. (PIX11) — It’s been about a month since New Jersey launched its recreational marijuana marketplace and opened dispensaries to the public.

Now, some state lawmakers want to restrict who can use marijuana, even when they’re not working. Several pieces of legislation have been introduced.

One proposal would ban marijuana use for any employee who operates heavy machinery, uses weapons or whose use of the drug would “put the public at risk.” That would include people who operate tractors, dump trucks, excavators and bulldozers as well as police officers. The bill would also allow the employer to conduct drug testing for marijuana.

It’s unclear whether any of the bills will pass the state Legislature.