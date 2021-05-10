NJ bill would offset NYC congestion pricing by charging out-of-state drivers crossing into NY

PARAMUS, N.J. — Some New Jersey lawmakers want to charge out-of-state motorists to help blunt the impact of New York’s congestion pricing plan, which will charge motorists an extra toll for entering Midtown.

They’re proposing legislation that would charge out-of-state motorists a sales tax, likely through E-ZPass, when they cross into New York from New Jersey.

The money would go into a fund to reimburse New Jersey motorists paying the extra toll in Manhattan.

Some New Jersey drivers could pay an additional $3,000 a year under New York’s congestion pricing plan.

New York would be the first American city to implement it, and would use the revenue to shore up its aging subway system.

