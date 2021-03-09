NJ bill would establish ‘Black Heritage Trail,’ commission in state

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, center, speaks to a joint meeting of the Democratic-led Assembly and Senate in Trenton, N.J., Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Murphy unveiled his second budget Tuesday, calling for about $1 billion in increased spending that would be financed by higher income tax rates on wealthy residents and savings in public worker benefits. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

TRENTON, N.J. — A bill currently in the New Jersey State Assembly would establish a series of Black heritage sites across the Garden State, as part of a greater effort to inform New Jerseyans of Black history.

The measure, sponsored by Assemblywoman Cleopatra Tucker of Essex County and Angela McKnight of Hudson County, would direct the state’s tourism and travel board to set up historical sites related to educators, journalists, scientists, doctors, lawyers, artists and humanitarians who have “contributed to the development or advancement of [New Jersey], the United States, or Black communities throughout the world.”

“We want to promote awareness and appreciation of Black history and culture,” said Tucker and McKnight in a statement. “Black lives have helped shape New Jersey and for far too long have been hidden from view. This bill will allow us to share the many historical sites that the State has to offer and honor the history of Black life and resiliency.

The measure would also set up an 11-member “Black Cultural Heritage Commission.” Their work would go beyond the creation of the sites into promoting awareness and appreciation through education. The commission would also advise the governor and legislature on statewide events in recognition of Black history; and establish programs and events to educate New Jerseyans about Black history.

They would also develop and maintain an interactive website to provide information concerning the sites and trails.

The measure was passed by the Assembly Tourism, Gaming and the Arts Committee Monday.