NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – Parents and teachers shopping for school supplies in New Jersey are about to find relief as the sales tax that reaches almost 7% will be waived starting Saturday.

This is the first time there is a back-to-school tax holiday in New Jersey. The holiday will count toward all those supplies you need to get ready to get back into the classroom. From pens to notebooks, even textbooks, sports equipment, and computers will have their sales tax waived.

The tax holiday will last until Sept. 5 and will apply in-store and online. According to some estimates, families could save around $20 to $50. The holiday does not count toward clothing and shoes because those items are already exempt from sales tax in the state.