Raquel Bravo, 24, was arrested on Feb. 16, 2022 after a 2-year-old child was injured while under her care in Union City, New Jersey, officials say. (Hudson County prosecutor’s office)

UNION CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — A New Jersey woman is facing charges after a 2-year-old girl she was watching was injured, the Hudson County prosecutor’s office said Thursday.

Officials said 24-year-old Raquel Bravo, of Union City, was arrested Wednesday at her home by members of the county’s Special Victims Unit. She was remanded to the Hudson County Correctional Facility, where she will remain until her first court appearance.

Bravo was charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said.

Her arrest came after the prosectuor’s office was notified of an incident in which the toddler was injured, officials said. An investigation by the Special Victims Unit determined the child suffered injuries to her back and thigh while in Union City, under Bravo’s care as her babysitter, officials said.

It was unclear whether or not investigators believed the babysitter may have injured the child.