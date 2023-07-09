JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — New Jersey’s Attorney General Matthew Platkin’s office announced they are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday in Jersey City.

Officials said officers from the U.S. Marshals Service were in Jersey City to help the Orlando City Police Department execute an arrest warrant. The arrest warrant was for suspected murder and attempted murder charges from July 7.

Officials said around 11 p.m., the Marshals found the suspect near Jefferson Avenue in Jersey City. The suspect was taken to the hospital after being shot during the officer encounter. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A law passed in 2019 requires the Attorney General’s Office to investigate the death of anyone during an interaction with a police officer during official activities.