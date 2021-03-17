NJ Assembly bill would establish CCRB in every municipality

TRENTON, N.J. — A bill currently in the New Jersey State Assembly would establish watchdog groups similar to New York City’s Civilian Complaint Review Board for every police department in the Garden State.

The bill, which you can read here, is co-sponsored by Assemblymembers Angela McKnight, Benjie Wimberly and Shavonda Sumter, all Democrats. The bill passed the assembly’s community development and affairs committee Wednesday.

The bill establishes civilian review boards in every municipality in the state to investigate complaints against members of the police force of that municipality. That would include areas in which the state police force serves in the role of the municipal police force.

“This is truly a piece of legislation designed by the community, for the community,” said McKnight. “We involved police, community members, advocacy groups, community leaders, municipalities, and clergy. The participation of these stakeholders ensures that we have legislation that is strong, powerful, inclusive, and represents the voices of the people.”

The co-sponsors cited the protest movement spurned on by the death of George Floyd as inspiration for the bill.

The bill would appropriate $800,000 to the attorney general’s office to fund a required civilian complaint review board training course for potential board members.

Four City Mayors testified in support of the bill, including Ras Baraka of Newark, who last year established a civilian police review board after federal authorities discovered police abuse and use of excessive force in its department.

The bill now goes to Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin’s desk for consideration.