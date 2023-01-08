WESTFIELD, NJ (PIX11) — Students found a New Jersey art teacher after he allegedly overdosed in a classroom, police said Friday.

Students found Frank Thompson, 57, in distress in a second-floor art classroom at Roosevelt Intermediate School on Nov. 29, Westfield Police Chief Christopher Battiloro said. Thompson was unconscious and unresponsive. He was being treated by a school nurse when police arrived.

An officer treated the art teacher with Narcan, police said. Thompson then showed “marked signs of improvement.”

Investigating officers found “a quantity of a suspected controlled dangerous substance and various items of drug paraphernalia” in a classroom closet, officials said. On Thursday, police charged Thompson with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of children.