ORANGE, NJ (PIX11) — A fire tore through a New Jersey apartment building early on Tuesday, leaving 150 people without places to sleep.

Some families lost everything when flames ripped through the three-story complex in Orange. Rochelle Barclay woke up to a nightmare outside her door.

“When I opened the door, the smoke in the hallway was so thick, I couldn’t see the wall literally across from me,” she said. “By the time I stepped out my front door I had to hold a deep breath and use that one breath to take me down the stairs.”

The five-alarm fire in the Park Avenue building was called in just before 1:30 a.m., officials said. Video of the scene shows just how chaotic it got on the ground. Residents screamed at responding firefighters to tend to the flames.

Hours after the fire was contained, tenants were allowed to go back inside to retrieve what they could.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation on Tuesday night. Tenants said they want answers.