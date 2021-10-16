NJ apartment complex evacuated due to Ida damage will be demolished: attorney

New Jersey

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey apartment complex from which 45 families were abruptly evacuated due to a rockslide stemming from the remnants of Hurricane Ida will be demolished, according to the lawyer representing the property owner.

Attorney Steven Eisenstein handed evacuees checks for returned security deposits, October’s rent and an extra $1,250 per unit to help cover relocation costs during a community meeting Thursday, NJ.com reported.

He said three engineering firms had recommended that the Ron Jolyn Apartments in West Orange be demolished.

The complex was evacuated in several hours late Monday and early Tuesday following a warning that the slope was unstable.

