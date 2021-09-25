PLAINSBORO, N.J. — Authorities charged a man this week with sexually assaulting a child during music lessons at his New Jersey home several years ago, officials said Friday.

Dezheng Ping, 57, was arrested on Thursday and charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal sexual contact, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Plainsboro Police Chief Fred Tavener said.

According to authorities, Ping inappropriately touched a 12-year-old during violin lessons in 2016 at his then-residence in Plainsboro.

Ping, who now lives in Lawrence Township, is employed by Rider University at the Westminster Choir College and was providing private violin instruction in West Windsor and Plainsboro, authorities said.

Anyone with information in this active investigtion is asked to call Detective Miller of the Plainsboro Police Department at (609)799-2333 or Detective Infusino of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745-4340.