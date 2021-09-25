NJ man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old during violin lessons

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE: Generic jail/prison corridor (Photo credit: Getty)

PLAINSBORO, N.J. — Authorities charged a man this week with sexually assaulting a child during music lessons at his New Jersey home several years ago, officials said Friday. 

Dezheng Ping, 57, was arrested on Thursday and charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal sexual contact, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Plainsboro Police Chief Fred Tavener said.

According to authorities, Ping inappropriately touched a 12-year-old during violin lessons in 2016 at his then-residence in Plainsboro.

Ping, who now lives in Lawrence Township, is employed by Rider University at the Westminster Choir College and was providing private violin instruction in West Windsor and Plainsboro, authorities said.

Anyone with information in this active investigtion is asked to call Detective Miller of the Plainsboro Police Department at (609)799-2333 or Detective Infusino of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745-4340.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

CDC chief overrules panel, backs COVID boosters for adults in high-risk jobs

Machete attack in NJ Walmart: Man slashed in head, police say

Debate over Columbus Day intensifies in NJ town

Nurses who battled COVID on front lines struggle for relief in wake of Ida damage

FDA OKs Pfizer COVID booster shot for 65+, high-risk Americans

More New Jersey

Crime

Machete attack in NJ Walmart: Man slashed in head, police say

Man attempted to storm cockpit while on JetBlue flight from Boston to San Juan

Fallout from Carmine's incident continues

New claims in NYC restaurant brawl over vaccine proof

NYC prosecutors wrap up as R. Kelly sex trafficking trial moves into next stage

11-year-old boy injured in deadly quadruple shooting in Bronx park: NYPD

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter