A photo of Emerie Rivera, a 7-month-old girl for whom an Amber Alert has been issued in New Jersey. (Credit: New Jersey State Police)

VINELAND, N.J. (PIX11) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old girl last seen with her father Wednesday in New Jersey.

Emerie Rivera was last seen in Vineland, according to a Thursday morning tweet from the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office. The office identified the baby’s father, 22-year-old Ramon Rivera, as a “suspect” in the case.

New Jersey State Police issued a photo of the little girl, who has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink Minnie Mouse sweater and pants, according to the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office.

The office urged people to keep an eye out for a bronze Acura MDX with the New Jersey license plate H79NSN.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact authorities immediately.