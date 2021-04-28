NJ AG permanently bars 3 doctors from practicing over sexual misconduct

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said the state is permanently revoking medical licenses of three doctors over either inappropriate or criminal sexual misconduct claims, he announced Wednesday.

Since April 1, 2020, the occupational and professional boards have disciplined 17 licensees for sexual misconduct in a professional setting, in addition to the three disciplinary actions announced today.

Carl J. Renner, 66, had his license permanently revoked by the state board of medical examiners after admitting that he intentionally touched six female patients inappropriately during procedures and examinations at his Hasbrouck Heights practice. Renner cannot reapply to practice medicine in the Garden State. He has also been assessed a civil penalty in the amount of $30,000.

Pritpaul Singh, 71, has had his license permanently revoked for alleged involvement in sexual activity with a female patient, a violation of standards for prescribing controlled dangerous substances, failure to utilize a prescription monitoring program and failure to monitor patient compliance with treatment. Singh has been assessed costs in the amount of $10,000.

Finally, Michael Tyshkov, 67, had his license permanently revoked for engaging in criminal sexual contact with patients and endangering the welfare of a minor after he admitted to touching three patients inappropriately at his Summit practice. One of the victims was a minor. Tyshkov’s license had been suspended since April of 2019 pending the outcome of a criminal case against him.

“Sexual abuse and misconduct is inappropriate in any setting, but especially troubling when the perpetrators are the professionals we entrust with our health and wellbeing,” said Grewal. “The egregious conduct in these cases warranted severe consequences, and these sanctions should serve as examples of how we will continue to protect the public by holding professionals involved in sexual misconduct accountable.”