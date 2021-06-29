NJ AG Gurbir Grewal resigning to lead enforcement at SEC

TRENTON, N.J. — Gurbir Grewal, who’s served for more than three years as New Jersey’s attorney general, will resign to become head of enforcement at the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Grewal has been appointed Director of the Division of Enforcement at the SEC, effective July 26, 2021.

“The Enforcement Division has a critical role to play in finding and punishing violations of the law,” said Grewal in a statement. “I’m excited to get to work with the talented team of public servants to uncover and prosecute misconduct and protect investors. I thank Governor Murphy for the opportunity to serve the people of New Jersey and all of the colleagues with whom I’ve had the pleasure to work during my career in the state.”

Grewal was the first Sikh American to serve as New Jersey Attorney General when he was hired by Gov. Phil Murphy at the beginning of his first term as governor in 2018. His tenure makes him the longest serving attorney general since the 1990s.

As attorney general, Grewal largely led efforts to curtail gun violence, make reforms to law enforcement and established an office of public integrity during his tenure.

“Through his efforts standing up to the Trump administration’s attacks on New Jersey and our diverse communities, instituting historic reforms in policing, and leading the fight against gun violence, Attorney General Grewal has been an invaluable member of our administration and a dedicated public servant to the residents of New Jersey,” Murphy said in a statement. “Though we’ll miss his leadership, I know he’s the right person to protect investors all across the nation, and I congratulate SEC Chair Gensler for this outstanding selection.“

Before becoming the state’s attorney general, Grewal served as Bergen County Prosecutor, the chief law enforcement office of New Jersey’s most populous county. Earlier in his career, he was an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey, where he served as Chief of the Economic Crimes Unit from 2014 to 2016 and oversaw the investigation and prosecution of all major white collar and cybercrimes in the District of New Jersey. He also previously served as an AUSA in the Criminal Division of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, where he was assigned to the Business and Securities Fraud Unit.

Alyana Alfaro, a spokesperson for Gov. Murphy, told PIX11 News that Grewal’s replacement for the remainder of Murphy’s first term in office will be named later this week. Gov. Murphy faces re-election in November.