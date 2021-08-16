Newark nears completion of lead pipe replacement 2 years after water crisis

New Jersey

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEWARK, NJ — It’s been about two years since New Jersey’s largest city gained national attention for elevated levels of lead found in the water supply.

Now, Newark is nearing completion of a major initiative to replace the city’s lead pipes, and becoming a model for other American cities for fixing such a problem.

Journalist and New York Times writer Kevin Armstrong has been following the story very closely and joined the PIX11 Morning News to talk about how far they’ve come and how they got it done so quickly.

Armstrong said the city is “approaching the finish line” of the major project and predicts it could be completed sometime this fall.

The writer said they have just under 2,000 pipes left after replacing about 21,000 of 23,000 known problematic lead pipes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Teen killed in NJ triple shooting

NJ country opens COVID-19 booster program

NYC set to roll out vaccine requirement system

NJers find refuge from heat at American Dream Big SNOW

Heat wave persists through Friday night; why that's challenging for the tri-state area, especially Newark

Furious NJ parents suing over school mask mandate

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter