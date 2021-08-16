NEWARK, NJ — It’s been about two years since New Jersey’s largest city gained national attention for elevated levels of lead found in the water supply.

Now, Newark is nearing completion of a major initiative to replace the city’s lead pipes, and becoming a model for other American cities for fixing such a problem.

Journalist and New York Times writer Kevin Armstrong has been following the story very closely and joined the PIX11 Morning News to talk about how far they’ve come and how they got it done so quickly.

Armstrong said the city is “approaching the finish line” of the major project and predicts it could be completed sometime this fall.

The writer said they have just under 2,000 pipes left after replacing about 21,000 of 23,000 known problematic lead pipes.