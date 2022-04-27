NEW JERSEY (PIX 11)— A Newark veterinarian is facing several animal cruelty charges after two dogs died in his care last year, authorities said.

Ehren Seth Yablon, 44, is accused of mistreating the animals when he worked at the Newark Veterinary Hospital last summer, according to the Essex County prosecutor’s office. On June 28, officials allege Yablon told the owner of an English Bulldog, Princess, that the dog needed surgery to treat her bloody discharge, prosecutors said.

When the owner went to get the dog the next day, Yablon said Princess had died during surgery, officials said. But a necropsy later revealed surgery was never done, authorities said.

The defendant is also accused of neglecting three husky puppies. One of the pups tested positive for canine parvovirus, a highly infectious disease. But Yablon allegedly caged the three puppies together in his office. One of the huskies later died, officials said. Yablon also charged the dog owner for services that were never rendered and refused to release the puppies until he was paid, prosecutors said.

Yablon’s medical license has been temporarily suspended pending the resolution of the case.