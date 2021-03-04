Newark sanitation worker critically injured by hit-and-run driver: officials

NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey sanitation worker was hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver late Wednesday night in Newark, officials said.

According to Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose, the man was struck by an unidentified vehicle just before 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hawthorne and Goodwin avenues.

He said the driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene.

The victim, who works for an independent sanitation contractor in the city, was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition, Ambrose said early Thursday.

“This incident remains under investigation,” the official said.

