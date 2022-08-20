NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Newark residents took to the streets Saturday to speak out against violent crime, one day after a man was shot to death in the city.

A homicide investigation is underway after 29-year-old Nadir King was fatally shot in the 200 block of Orange Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. No arrests have been made.

King’s death was the latest instance of violent crime in Newark. The day after the deadly shooting, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka joined hundreds of families, store owners and residents in a march to speak out against the violence.

“Violence and crime paralyze people. It makes them stay inside and separates them. If we all come out and bring all the good people out in the communities, we can raise our voices against violence,” Baraka said.

Baraka and his office organized the 13-mile-long peace walk throughout Newark. They described the march as a “state of emergency, call to action.”

“The people you see here are the people that are committed to the whole part,” Baraka said.