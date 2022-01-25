NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — After a massive fire broke out at a Newark recycling center early Tuesday, smoke could be smelled as far away as Manhattan and the Bronx, officials said.

AIR11 was over the scene Tuesday just after 6 a.m. as two large piles of metal burned at the Eastern Metal Recycling Terminal, located in the Port Newark area of the city.

Heavy clouds of smoke were seen drifting toward the northeast, in the direction of Jersey City and New York City.

AIR11 was over a large fire burning at a recycling center in Newark, New Jersey early Tuesday morning, Jan. 25, 2022. (PIX11 News/AIR11)

“Due to emergency personnel operating at a fire in Newark, New Jersey, residents in Manhattan and the Bronx may see or smell smoke,” NYC’s Office of Emergency Management tweeted at 5:15 a.m.

It was not immediately clear when the fire started. No injuries had been reported due to the blaze.

Video from AIR11 showed two excavators working to move metal from the piles engulfed in flames as fire crews doused the metal with water in an effort to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire was not know early Tuesday.