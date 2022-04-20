NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey sewage treatment plant in a predominantly minority neighborhood is pressing forward with its plan to build a gas-fired power plant, three months after the state’s governor halted the proposal to make sure it does not overly burden the already polluted community.
In January, Gov. Phil Murphy directed the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission to halt a $180 million backup power plant after residents of Newark’s Ironbound section complained that they already bear the brunt of numerous sources of air and other pollution. But the commission is asking the state to modify its air quality permit, and plans to host a public hearing on the plan next week.
The plant sits near a neighborhood in Newark that resident Chris Rodriguez, who suffers from asthma, previously told PIX11 News is already overburdened with pollution. The industrial neighborhood, which lies right along the Passaic River, has a long history of both noise and air pollution as it’s surrounded by chemical and waste facilities, not to mention the constant flow of traffic.
“To propose another power plant in this neighborhood, it’s a slap in the face to the community,” Rodriguez said.