Man arrested in connection with carjacking vehicle with 4 kids inside in Newark: police

NEWARK — A man has been arrested after police in Newark investigated an attempted carjacking when a woman exited her vehicle to buy food with her four children inside Thursday.

The incident took place near Heller Parkway and Branch Brook Drive. The victim exited her vehicle to get food when a man entered the vehicle and struck a nearby truck. He then left the victim’s vehicle and entered a white Jeep.

Newark police were called to the scene just after 4:30 p.m. The children were not injured.

Authorities from Newark, neighboring Belleville and the Essex County Sheriff’s Department apprehended a man in connection with the carjacking in the 100 block of Heller Parkway later Thursday. Newark police are still investigating.