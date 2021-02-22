Newark police officers carry 76-year-old woman to safety during house fire

Police officers rescued a 76-year-old woman during a fire at a Newark residential building. One of the officers carried the woman down three flights of stairs to safety.

NEWARK, N.J.— Newark police officers rescued and carried a 76-year-old woman to safety during a house fire early Saturday.

Authorities responded to a fire at a three-story residential building in the vicinity of North 6th and Dickerson streets just before 1:45 a.m.

Police officers searched the area for people who needed to be evacuated.

After knocking on apartment doors, the officers located a 76-year-old woman on the third floor, police said.

When they observed that the resident was having difficulty walking, Officer Roberto Vera immediately put her on his shoulders and carried her down three flights of stairs with the assistance of Officer Alicia Lauderdale, according to authorities.

Video released by Newark’s Department of Public Safety showed body camera footage of the officers assisting the resident and bringing her to safety.

“As the fire was spreading to nearby homes, this senior resident could have been trapped had it not been for the heroic efforts of these two selfless officers,” said Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose.

The officers were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and released, authorities said.

Another victim was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after jumping to safety from a window, and a firefighter was treated at the scene for injuries.

Four families, including 11 adults and six children, were relocated.

