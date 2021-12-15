Newark police officer released from hospital after being shot

NEWARK, N.J. — A police officer in New Jersey’s largest city was released from the hospital Wednesday after he was shot and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said.
The shooting took place Tuesday night.
Officers had approached a suspicious person to question him, Mayor Ras Baraka said.
“Before the conversation ended, the gentleman pulled out a gun and began opening fire without provocation and struck one of the officers,” the mayor said.
The suspect was taken into custody and a gun was recovered, officials said.
The 23-year-old officer’s wound is not considered life-threatening, officials said.
He was promoted to detective after the shooting.
Authorities have not released the name of the officer or the suspect.