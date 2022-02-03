Newark opens country’s newest homeless facility; why its innovative approach is being called a model

NEWARK — New Jersey’s largest city is now home to one of the country’s most innovative facilities for homeless services. The Miller Street Pathways to Housing Center opened this week, and because it’s much more than a homeless shelter, and uses a variety of unorthodox practices in dealing with unhoused people, it’s getting attention as a potential urban homeless services model.

Its creator admits that it’s still a work in progress, but it’s the result of years of thoughtful planning.

“Some of the services that we have on site,” said Sakinah Hoyte, whose title is City of Newark Homelessness Czar, “[include] mental health services [and] substance abuse services. We have case managers, we have housing navigators to assist the individual with identifying housing, completing the housing application, and actually finding homes, which can be really difficult.”

She said the 166-bed facility, which is in a former school building that had been sitting empty for years, is intended to live up to its name. It’s designed to provide pathways to housing for people currently without it. While families and individuals seek housing resources, they’re encouraged to come to the center, and stay, if they choose.

Unlike many shelters, the Miller facility doesn’t require identification for a person to get in. Hoyte said they’re doing away with that practice, and letting anyone who is homeless come in.

The facility’s security staff takes a photo of each entrant, which is kept in a binder, with their information. They’re then given a lanyard, so staff know they’re a resident.

Another major barrier to people being able to enter a homeless facility is sobriety. Being drunk or high is usually a prohibiting factor — not at the Miller Street facility.

“We don’t require sobriety upon entry. That’s huge,” Hoyte said.

Anyone who comes in drunk or high is housed alone, under supervision, until they get sober.

Also, in contrast to most shelters, once somebody has entered the new facility, the threshold for putting them back on the street for bad behavior is relatively high. As long as they don’t physically attack someone, they get three warnings before being expelled.

Another aspect of the facility is mobility.

“We provide transportation to medical appointments to our residents without addresses,” Hoyte said. “We also have a route where we have a bus that leaves here every day, and goes to [Newark] Penn Station, picks individuals up that are in that corridor, and then we make our way back around to Miller Street.”

The pick-up service at Newark’s main transit hub, which has a large population of unhoused people, is done in conjunction with the city’s outreach organizations, which help to identify people who may want to take the two-mile journey to the facility in the South Ward.

Once a person arrives, they can wash clothes, take a shower, eat a meal and leave, or they can also stay overnight or longer. The idea, Hoyte said, is to get them familiar with the resources at the center, with the long-term goal of finding permanent housing.

Kate Leahy, the director of the New Jersey Coalition to End Homelessness, said that the Miller Street facility is setting a standard that can help to improve the overall homeless crisis.

“They really have established the tools that are necessary to do that through the creation of this residence. Hopefully, it will serve as a model for the state, and nationwide,” she said.